Orchid (OXT) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $67.27 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009242 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,434.66 or 1.00019952 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007769 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06878083 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $2,060,780.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

