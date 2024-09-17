Orchid Price Hits $0.0693 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $67.85 million and $2.32 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,010.57 or 1.00069401 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013467 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06878083 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $2,060,780.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

