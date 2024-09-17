Orchid Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $68.55 million and $2.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06878083 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $2,060,780.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

