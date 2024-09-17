Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of ORKA stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

