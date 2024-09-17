Osmosis Price Up 18.5% This Week (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $322.76 million and approximately $15.97 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,916,316 coins and its circulating supply is 683,191,129 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

