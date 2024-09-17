Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.65

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHI stock opened at GBX 569 ($7.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 596.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 607.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £515.63 million, a P/E ratio of -992.98 and a beta of 0.75. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 508 ($6.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 666 ($8.80).

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

In related news, insider Roger Yates purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 636 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($126,023.78). 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

