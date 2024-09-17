Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Short Interest Update

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance
Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 30,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
