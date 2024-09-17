PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.0 days.

MPGPF stock remained flat at $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 637. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. PageGroup has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PageGroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PageGroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand.

