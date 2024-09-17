Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
Parkland Price Performance
Parkland stock opened at C$34.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.46. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$34.50 and a 52 week high of C$47.99.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.92 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKI
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.52 per share, with a total value of C$36,520.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Parkland
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Airline Stocks Off the Beaten Path: 3 Key Picks for Investors
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why Rate Cuts Could Trigger a ‘Sell the News’ Event for Stocks
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Top 3 Key Investment Trends You Can’t Ignore Ahead of Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.