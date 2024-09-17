Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Parkland Price Performance

Parkland stock opened at C$34.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.46. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$34.50 and a 52 week high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.92 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark cut their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.52 per share, with a total value of C$36,520.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

