Patricia R. Kellerhals Sells 2,000 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $124,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,999.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. 185,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,933. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,631,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,004,000 after acquiring an additional 259,127 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 232,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 63,266 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

