PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Up 19.0% in August

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on PAVmed from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of PAVM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 87,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. PAVmed has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.66.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that PAVmed will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

