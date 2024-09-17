PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,179,598 shares in the company, valued at $647,193,688.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,049,500 shares of company stock valued at $109,399,914. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,487,000 after buying an additional 120,414 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,489,000 after buying an additional 347,268 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,832,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

