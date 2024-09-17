Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 118,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.85% of Peabody Energy worth $108,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $338,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,286 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 483.0% in the first quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,769 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,448 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4,386.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 632,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,348,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $178,118,000 after acquiring an additional 618,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,258 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after acquiring an additional 531,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

BTU opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

