Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) PT Raised to $34.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.72% from the company’s current price.
NYSE:BTU opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.95. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.
Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.
