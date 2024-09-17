Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) PT Raised to $34.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.72% from the company’s current price.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BTU opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.95. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

About Peabody Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

