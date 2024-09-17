Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 629 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 100,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,968.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 453,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 442,411 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 94,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.678 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

