Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 90,505 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,505 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KWEB opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.63.

