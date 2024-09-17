Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.05% of Alamos Gold worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 277,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.