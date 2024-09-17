Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,311,000 after acquiring an additional 138,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,699,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,752,000 after acquiring an additional 169,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,680,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

