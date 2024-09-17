Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,290 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after buying an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after buying an additional 593,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 398,901 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 297,067 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $107.90.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,939 shares of company stock worth $12,571,295. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.