Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 29,899 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,899 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Get Our Latest Report on SU

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.