Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 598 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,883 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.20. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

