Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $155.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

