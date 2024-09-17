Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.23% of Ardelyx worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after buying an additional 4,110,494 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $16,020,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ardelyx by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,597 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ardelyx by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 644,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 393,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $33,253.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,636.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $226,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,012.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $33,253.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,872 shares of company stock worth $1,200,623. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

