Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Sells $174,522.06 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 36,819 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $174,522.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,348,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,970,659. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 99.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $7,527,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $1,832,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

