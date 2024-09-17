Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $95.26

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.26 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.27), with a volume of 3262005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.27).

Pembroke VCT B Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £210.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.25.

Get Pembroke VCT B alerts:

Pembroke VCT B Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Pembroke VCT B’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12,500.00%.

Pembroke VCT B Company Profile

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembroke VCT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembroke VCT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.