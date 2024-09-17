Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PEN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $187.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Get Penumbra alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Penumbra

Penumbra Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEN stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $187.06. 396,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,577. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $277.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $105,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at $10,855,854.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $105,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,855,854.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,372 shares of company stock worth $3,888,852. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Penumbra by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Penumbra by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,222,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.