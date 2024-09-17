Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys New Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000. Parsons accounts for 1.8% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Parsons by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,376,000 after buying an additional 622,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $37,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,085 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $24,062,000. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $20,381,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSN opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $100.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

