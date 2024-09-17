Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $545,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET opened at $359.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.84 and its 200 day moving average is $314.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.63.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,989 shares of company stock valued at $37,891,416. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

