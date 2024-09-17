Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $1.98 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,589 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $700,291,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684,679 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $292.63 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.10.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Daiwa America lowered FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

