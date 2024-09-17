Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Biogen by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.52.

Biogen Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $199.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.06. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $269.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen



Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

