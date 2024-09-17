Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 2,409 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.