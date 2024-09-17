Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 2,649 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

