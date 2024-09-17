Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

IJJ stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

