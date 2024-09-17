Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,364 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

