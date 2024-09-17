Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $459,245,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $493,715,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $425,567,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.35. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.