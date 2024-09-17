Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $967,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.8% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Salesforce by 64.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 508,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $130,761,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in Salesforce by 7.7% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.55.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $256.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.55 and a 200-day moving average of $267.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $15,878,005. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

