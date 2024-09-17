Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $260.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.47.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.