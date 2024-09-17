Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 161 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:KO opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $310.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

