Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 623.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VB opened at $232.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.