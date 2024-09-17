Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,663 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 2.7% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $18,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

