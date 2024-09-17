Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 744 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 927,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWR stock opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

