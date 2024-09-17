Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.29.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSX opened at $127.32 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 61,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,675,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

