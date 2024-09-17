Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Phoenix Motor Price Performance
Phoenix Motor stock remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 80,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,895. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. Phoenix Motor has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.61.
About Phoenix Motor
