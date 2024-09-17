Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Phoenix Motor stock remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 80,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,895. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. Phoenix Motor has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

