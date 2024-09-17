PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.89

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.89 and last traded at $58.77, with a volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.71.
PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000.
About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund
PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.