PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.89

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.89 and last traded at $58.77, with a volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.71.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

