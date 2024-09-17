Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $696.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $638.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.