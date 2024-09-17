Plancorp LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.30. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

