Plancorp LLC Has $26.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Plancorp LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

