Plancorp LLC Has $86.01 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Plancorp LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Plancorp LLC owned about 0.90% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $86,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rollins Financial boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 83,976 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 508,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,596,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

