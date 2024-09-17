Plancorp LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,239,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 99.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

