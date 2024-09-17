Plancorp LLC Purchases 4,127 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,814 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

